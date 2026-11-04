Thane Central Jail Celebrates Diwali With Special Exhibition Showcasing Inmates’ Handicrafts & Culinary Skills | File Pic

Thane, November 04, 2026: The Thane Central Jail has inaugurated its annual Diwali exhibition, highlighting a wide array of handcrafted products, festive decorations, and culinary items meticulously prepared by its inmates. The event aims to foster rehabilitation, skill development, and self-reliance among prisoners and was inaugurated by Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal.

Speaking at the event, Collector Dr. Krishna Panchal stated, "This is a very great initiative. All the products here are so good in qualities. I request all the Thanekars to be part of this initiative and appreciate the hard work being done by the prisoners to motivate them to live a better life."

Inmates Showcase Handcrafted Festive Products

The exhibition features upgraded versions of traditional festive items, including lanterns, earthen lamps, torans, jute carry bags, and handcrafted blankets. In addition to handicrafts, the inmates have prepared festive food items such as chakli, faral, and nankhatai. A unique technological addition to this year’s exhibition is a scanner placed with every product range, allowing visitors to scan and access complete details regarding the item's creation, manufacturing process, and cultural significance.

Jail Superintendent Highlights Exhibition Success

Highlighting the success and innovation of this year's initiative, Rani Bhosale, Superintendent of Thane Central Jail, stated: "Every year it is a grand success. This year also we have upgraded all the products right from Kandil, Diyas, Toran, everything is more different and upgraded version. Our inmates not only make these kinds of this but also food items like Chakli, Faral, Nankhatai. Last year we had earned 3 lakhs within 3 days and we expect more. There are various ranges of the products in the exhibition and every product also has one scanner. Once you scan this, you will come to know the complete detail what the product is about, how is it made, what is the importance of it and so on. Our aim is to train prisoners for a better life so that they understand importance of life and hardwork and they dont commit crime again."

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Skill Training And Wages Support Rehabilitation

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Additional Superintendent Rajendra Bolshe elaborated on the structured work programme implemented within the facility: "There are three types of prisoners, semi-skilled, skilled, unskilled. They are divided into three categories. Accordingly, they are given work on daily basis and they are paid wages for their work on daily basis. In this way, they get motivated and also trained to how to make different kinds of product. This thing is very important and we mostly give it to the trial prisoners so that once they go out on bail or are released from the jail, they get motivated towards hard work and they do not look back towards the crime they committed."

The initiative serves as a vital rehabilitation tool, equipping inmates with professional training and daily wages to ensure successful reintegration into society upon their release.

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