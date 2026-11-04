Navi Mumbai General Body Passes 60-31 Resolution To Halt Pending Projects Until Carrying Capacity Study, Shinde Sena Divided Over Ghansoli Simplex Cluster | X - ShrrinG

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to challenge the state government's directions on cluster redevelopment in the Bombay High Court if proposals are cleared without assessing the city's infrastructure capacity. The civic body's general body, on Monday, passed a resolution seeking a stay on approvals under the Urban Renewal Scheme (URS) until a comprehensive carrying capacity study is completed.

The resolution was passed by 60 votes against 31 at a meeting chaired by Mayor Sujata Patil. The civic administration has been directed to communicate the corporation's objections to the state government and initiate legal proceedings if the government proceeds with the pending proposals despite its concerns.

The decision follows a letter issued by the state government's Urban Development Department on October 15, 2026, directing the civic body to process cluster redevelopment proposals that had already been notified and were pending before the high-powered committee. The NMMC had earlier resolved to keep such proposals on hold until the city's carrying capacity was assessed.

A new beginning for Navi Mumbai.DCM Eknath Shinde Ji paves the way for cluster redevelopment in Ghansoli and Vashi. With 5 redevelopment proposals back in process, residents of old and dilapidated buildings can finally look forward to safer, better homes. Reimagining urban development for a brighter future — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) October 30, 2026

Concerns Over City's Infrastructure Capacity

Raising concerns over the government's directions, Leader of the House Sagar Naik said Navi Mumbai had been planned keeping its population and infrastructure capacity in mind. Allowing additional construction merely to facilitate higher Floor Space Index (FSI) and financial benefits, without assessing the impact on civic infrastructure, could jeopardise the city's planned development, he said.

Naik pointed out that areas such as Ghansoli were already facing water supply constraints and questioned the need for a special URS scheme when redevelopment was possible under regular development control regulations through land amalgamation.

He said cluster redevelopment should be prioritised in densely populated areas lacking basic amenities rather than being extended indiscriminately. Additional construction without adequate planning would put further pressure on water supply, sewage disposal and transportation infrastructure.

Dangerous Buildings Exempted From Proposed Restrictions

The civic body, however, clarified that redevelopment of C-1 category dangerous and dilapidated buildings should not be stalled. Residents of such buildings should be allowed to relocate and undertake redevelopment under regular regulations. Naik said the issue of dangerous buildings should not become a reason to clear all cluster proposals without a carrying capacity assessment.

Corporators Seek Bombay High Court Intervention

Corporator Suraj Patil moved a supplementary proposal seeking a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution before the Bombay High Court. He sought an interim stay on further approvals for Cluster 1 and 2 and other pending proposals until a city-wide impact assessment and carrying capacity study were completed. He also called for the Municipal Commissioner to obtain legal advice, compile the necessary documents and appoint advocates to file the petition.

Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat supported the legal challenge and questioned the state government's directions and the functioning of the high-powered committee. He also proposed an independent study to examine the impact of large-scale development projects on the creek ecosystem and fisheries.

Shiv Sena corporator Shivram Patil demanded voting to formally record the house's position. The resolution was subsequently passed with 60 members voting in favour and 31 against. The earlier resolution numbered 1002, opposing the processing of cluster redevelopment proposals without assessing the city's capacity, will also continue to remain in force.

Differences Emerge Over Ghansoli Redevelopment

The discussion also exposed differences within the Shinde-led Shiv Sena over the proposed Simplex cluster redevelopment in Ghansoli.

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Local corporator Prashant Patil opposed the scheme, alleging that agents and middlemen were approaching residents with inducements in the name of redevelopment and that their rights were being compromised. He said Ghansoli was already facing drinking water shortages and infrastructure constraints, making additional construction undesirable.

Demanding immediate cancellation of the URS scheme in the area, Patil said he was prepared to submit a memorandum carrying signatures of 5,000 residents to demonstrate opposition to the project.

However, Shiv Sena nominated corporator Dwarakanath Bhoir objected to Patil's allegations, exposing differences within the Shinde-led party over the proposed redevelopment.

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