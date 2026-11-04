Dombivli’s Savitribai Phule Auditorium Set For Major Revival With ₹30 Crore Funding Boost | File Pic

Dombivli: The long-awaited redevelopment of Dombivli’s iconic Savitribai Phule Auditorium is set to gain momentum, with the Maharashtra government approving an additional ₹30 crore for the completion of pending works. The latest allocation takes the total funding sanctioned for the project to ₹45 crore, paving the way for the revival of a key cultural landmark that has remained closed due to the deteriorating condition of its building.

Government Approves Additional Redevelopment Funds

The decision follows sustained efforts by Kalyan Member of Parliament Dr Shrikant Shinde, who had repeatedly taken up the issue with the state government, seeking adequate financial support to ensure that the redevelopment did not remain stalled due to a shortage of funds.

On November 4, 2026, the Urban Development Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) approving the additional allocation on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. The funds have been sanctioned under the state scheme for special assistance towards the development of basic civic amenities in municipal corporation areas.

The state government will bear 100 per cent of the project cost, while the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will be responsible for executing the redevelopment work. An earlier allocation of ₹15 crore had already been approved for the project.

Revival Of Dombivli's Cultural Landmark

The Savitribai Phule Auditorium has long been an important part of Dombivli’s cultural identity, hosting theatre performances, musical programmes, literary events and other cultural activities. Its closure following the deterioration of the structure had deprived local theatre groups, artists and cultural organisations of an important performance venue.

The proposed redevelopment is expected to restore the auditorium as a modern cultural hub, serving not only Dombivli but also neighbouring areas. Once completed, it will provide artists with dedicated spaces for performances, rehearsals and exhibitions, while offering audiences improved facilities to enjoy cultural programmes.

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New Facilities Planned

The redeveloped complex will feature a spacious main stage, improved seating arrangements, modern lighting systems and upgraded interiors. Plans also include a separate drama theatre for smaller productions, dedicated rehearsal rooms for artists and an independent art gallery to promote visual arts and exhibitions.

Along with the internal renovation, the surrounding external premises will also be developed to create a comprehensive cultural facility.

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