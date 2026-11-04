Early Arrival Of 5,000 Flamingos Renews Concerns Over Delayed Protection Of Navi Mumbai's DPS Lake | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: With nearly 5,000 flamingos arriving at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) ahead of their usual migratory season, concerns over the delayed protection of DPS Flamingo Lake have resurfaced, prompting the Union Environment Ministry to seek priority action from the Maharashtra Wetland Authority.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), in a communication dated October 9, has forwarded a complaint filed by NatConnect Foundation to the state authority, directing it to take necessary action on priority. The ministry has also sought an Action Taken Report (ATR), to be sent directly to the complainant, with a copy to the Centre.

Conservation Reserve Status Remains Pending

The intervention comes amid growing concerns over the 12-hectare DPS Lake, an important satellite habitat for migratory flamingos, whose proposed Conservation Reserve status has remained pending despite a decision by the Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife in April 2025.

The board, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had resolved on April 17, 2025, to accord protection to the wetland. However, an RTI response from the state Forest Department subsequently confirmed that the final proposal had been submitted to the Chief Minister's Office, but the Government Resolution (GR) notifying its Conservation Reserve status was yet to be issued.

NatConnect director B N Kumar had approached the Prime Minister on September 25, seeking urgent intervention and pointing out that the delay was leaving an important flamingo habitat vulnerable ahead of the migratory season.

Early Flamingo Arrival Highlights Conservation Needs

The early arrival of thousands of flamingos has further highlighted the need to protect interconnected wetlands in the region. Environmentalists believe changing climatic conditions could also be influencing migratory patterns.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII), in its assessment of DPS Lake's ecological significance, has recommended that selected water bodies outside the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary be managed for aquatic birds. It has specifically identified DPS Lake and NRI Lake as important sites for flamingo conservation.

The assessment also documents the use of DPS Lake by tagged flamingos tracked through Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) studies and underlines the importance of tidal water flow and shallow feeding areas for the birds.

Water Pollution Threatens Wetland Ecology

NatConnect has repeatedly flagged the blockage of intertidal water flow, algal growth and deterioration of the wetland. The WII assessment has also identified a drain connecting the creek to DPS Lake that carries sewage from interior townships, raising concerns over water quality and the lake's ecological health.

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Centre Reiterates Wetland Protection Rules

In its communication, the MoEFCC has reiterated the provisions of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, which prohibit reclamation and conversion of wetlands for non-wetland purposes. These include encroachments, construction, solid waste dumping and discharge of untreated effluents.

The ministry has also emphasised the responsibility of state wetland authorities to ensure the conservation and management of wetlands.

NatConnect Seeks Urgent Conservation Measures

NatConnect has sought expedited notification of DPS Lake as a Conservation Reserve, restoration of natural tidal water flow and ecological health, and protection of both DPS and NRI lakes in accordance with WII recommendations.

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The foundation has also urged the state government to initiate a time-bound process for notifying nearly 24,000 wetlands in Maharashtra that have been ground-truthed by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM).

Environmentalists say the Centre's directive offers an opportunity to move beyond repeated assurances and ensure tangible conservation measures before the flamingo season advances.

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