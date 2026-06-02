Ulwe Police Book Unemployed Man With MCOCA Past For Assaulting Elderly Parents, Forcing Them Out Of Home Over Money Demands | AI

Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Police have registered a case against a 32-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his elderly parents, subjecting them to continuous mental and physical harassment, and forcing them out of their home in Ulwe.

Auto driver father files complaint

The accused, identified as Pramod Abhiman Shinde, was booked following a complaint lodged by his father, Abhiman Bhanudas Shinde (64), an autorickshaw driver residing in Unnati Society along with his wife Chandani Shinde (62).

According to police, the accused is unemployed and has a criminal background. He had previously faced action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and was later externed from Raigad district. Despite the externment order, he allegedly continued to stay at the family residence in Ulwe.

Jobless son demands money, issues threats

“Instead of supporting his aged parents, the accused allegedly subjected them to repeated harassment and assaults. He would frequently demand money from them and allegedly threaten them whenever they opposed his behaviour,” an Ulwe police officer said.

Police said the elderly couple depended largely on the father's earnings from driving an autorickshaw to manage their household and medical expenses. Whenever his father asked him to take up a job and contribute to the family, the accused allegedly assaulted him.

Married daughter also attacked during visit

The matter came to a head on May 25 when the couple’s married daughter, Pratiksha Chavan (28), visited the house to look after her ailing father. During her stay, the accused allegedly picked up an argument with her and assaulted her as well.

“He allegedly forced his parents and sister out of the house and threatened to kill them if they returned to the residence or visited the daughter’s home. Fearing for their safety, the victims took shelter with relatives before approaching the police,” the officer said.

Following the complaint, Ulwe Police registered a case against Pramod Shinde under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and Sections 115(2), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

“A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” the police officer added.

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