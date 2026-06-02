Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Backs Move To Accord ‘Vande Mataram’ Equal Respect As National Anthem | IANS X Account

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s decision to accord Vande Mataram the same level of respect as the National Anthem, stating that the song holds immense historical significance in India’s freedom struggle.

During a press conference, Nirupam said that it had long been the position of the Congress Party that the complete Vande Mataram should not be sung. According to him, the decision was influenced by what he described as a policy of Muslim appeasement and electoral considerations.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "It was a long-standing decision of the Congress Party that the full 'Vande Mataram' song would not be sung. This decision was taken with a view toward Muslim appeasement and under pressure from Muslim votes. The new… pic.twitter.com/iBukewMlCz — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026

“The Congress Party had a long-standing decision that the full Vande Mataram song would not be sung. This decision was taken with a view toward Muslim appeasement and under pressure from Muslim votes,” Nirupam said.

He further stated that the present government does not function under such pressures and has instead chosen to recognise the historical and emotional significance of the song.

Highlighting the role of Vande Mataram during India’s independence movement, Nirupam said the song served as a rallying cry for freedom fighters across the country. He noted that many freedom fighters participated in the struggle against British rule while raising the slogan and singing Vande Mataram.

“Most importantly, Vande Mataram was the slogan of our freedom fighters. Many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives while singing it and participated in the struggle for India’s independence,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing commemoration of the song’s legacy, Nirupam said that the Government of India has decided to accord Vande Mataram the same respect as Jana Gana Mana as part of the celebrations marking 150 years of the iconic national song.

The Shiv Sena leader described the move as a recognition of the song’s contribution to India’s freedom movement and its enduring place in the country’s national consciousness.

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