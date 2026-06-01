Registered Mumbai Vendors To Receive ID Cards By June 10; Action Should Target Unregistered Hawkers, Says Sanjay Nirupam |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday said that registered street vendors across Mumbai will be issued identity cards by June 10, a move aimed at ensuring that they can carry out their business without unnecessary disruption.

In an interview with PTI, Nirupam made the statement after meeting BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to discuss concerns regarding action being taken against registered vendors in the city.

VIDEO | Mumbai: After meeting BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) says I-cards will be given to registered vendors by June 10 to ensure their hassle-free work.



He says, "In the last 2-3 months in Mumbai, strict actions are being… pic.twitter.com/QT4hPVrK8M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nirupam said that strict action has been carried out against vendors in Mumbai over the past few months, but alleged that registered vendors have also been affected despite legal protections.

“In the last two to three months in Mumbai, strict action has been taken against vendors. The High Court has repeatedly said that action should be taken against unregistered vendors. The people of Mumbai also want action against unregistered vendors. However, action is being taken against registered vendors as well. We opposed that,” Nirupam said.

He said the issue was raised with the Municipal Commissioner during the meeting, stressing that street vending is a livelihood for thousands of families who depend on their daily earnings.

“This is a profession where people earn their livelihood on a day-to-day basis. Therefore, I came here with the demand that there should not be interference in the work of registered vendors,” he said.

According to Nirupam, Commissioner Ashwini Bhide assured him that the process of issuing identity cards to registered vendors is underway and will be completed by June 10.

“She informed us that identity cards will be issued by June 10. Once they receive these ID cards, they will be able to carry out their work without difficulty,” Nirupam said.

The issue of hawker regulation has remained a contentious subject in Mumbai, with civic authorities carrying out drives against illegal encroachments and unauthorised vending activities. While courts have repeatedly directed authorities to act against unregistered vendors, registered vendors have often expressed concerns over enforcement actions affecting their ability to conduct business.

Nirupam said the assurance given by the Municipal Commissioner would provide relief to registered vendors who have been facing uncertainty amid recent enforcement drives and would help ensure that their livelihoods are protected while action continues against unauthorised vendors.

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