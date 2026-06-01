Mumbai Hawkers Row: Shiv Sena Alleges Eligible Vendors Hit By BMC's Anti-Encroachment Drive, Seeks Protection For 99,453 Hawkers

Shiv Sena Alleges Eligible Vendors Hit By BMC's Anti-Encroachment Drive, Seeks Protection For 99,453 Hawkers | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 1: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) on Monday alleged that even eligible hawkers are being targeted during the BMC’s anti-encroachment drives.

A delegation of party leaders led by Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi met Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and urged the civic administration to ensure that licensed and eligible hawkers are protected while carrying out eviction actions against unauthorised vendors.

Party raises concerns over impact on eligible hawkers

The BMC has undertaken a drive against illegal hawkers, especially Bangladeshi hawkers. However, eligible hawkers were also affected by the action, alleged Ghadi. Accompanied by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, he met Bhide to discuss issues affecting eligible hawkers in Mumbai.

“The plight of eligible hawkers affected by the ongoing enforcement drive was discussed with the Municipal Commissioner and concerned officials. We have been assured that QR code-enabled identity cards will be distributed to all 99,453 eligible hawkers by June 10. From June 15 onwards, these hawkers will be allowed to carry out their business in the designated vending zones,” Ghadi said.

Hawkers’ policy and survey process discussed

Referring to the March 23, 2026, order of the Bombay High Court against illegal hawking, Nirupam said the long-pending hawkers’ issue in Mumbai remains unresolved. He claimed that enforcement drives are affecting authorised and eligible hawkers as well, even though they have been identified through the statutory survey process.

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The BMC began developing the hawkers’ policy following Parliament's passage of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act in 2014 and a subsequent Supreme Court order. During a 2016 survey, the BMC identified 1.65 lakh hawkers, though only 99,000 submitted forms.

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