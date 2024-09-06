Ulhasnagar: Video Shows Traffic Cop Slapped & Assaulted By 2 Men Including An Auto Driver

2 men including an auto driver assault a traffic cop in Ulhasnagar on Friday, September 6 | X | @NITISHJHA21

Ulhasnagar, September 6: A shocking video from Ulhasnagar in Thane district showed two men slapping and assaulting a traffic cop in uniform while on duty. The incident took place on Friday (September 6).

A video shared on social media platform X captured the assault on the traffic police. The video shows a man in pink tshirt slapping the policeman. As soon as the man slaps the cop, another cop present at the scene comes to the rescue of the policeman. He slaps the man in pink tshirt who hit the other cop.

However, soon the fight escalates and a man seen in the uniform of an auto rickshaw driver also slaps the policeman. Together, the man in pink tshirt and the auto driver push the cop to the ground.

The video is being shared with the claim that the two people who assaulted the cop are auto rickshaw drivers. The person who shared the video wrote in the caption that the incident shows how brazen the auto rickshaw drivers have become in Ulhasnagar.

Claims are made that several incidents of fist fight involving auto rickshaw drivers have been reported from Ulhasnagar in recent times. It is yet to be known if the men seen assaulting the cop in the video have been arrested.