 Ulhasnagar: Video Shows Traffic Cop Slapped & Assaulted By 2 Men Including An Auto Driver
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUlhasnagar: Video Shows Traffic Cop Slapped & Assaulted By 2 Men Including An Auto Driver

Ulhasnagar: Video Shows Traffic Cop Slapped & Assaulted By 2 Men Including An Auto Driver

A video shared on social media platform X captured the assault on the traffic police. The video shows a man in pink tshirt slapping the policeman. As soon as the man slaps the cop, another cop present at the scene comes to the rescue of the policeman. He slaps the man in pink tshirt who hit the other cop.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
2 men including an auto driver assault a traffic cop in Ulhasnagar on Friday, September 6 | X | @NITISHJHA21

Ulhasnagar, September 6: A shocking video from Ulhasnagar in Thane district showed two men slapping and assaulting a traffic cop in uniform while on duty. The incident took place on Friday (September 6).

A video shared on social media platform X captured the assault on the traffic police. The video shows a man in pink tshirt slapping the policeman. As soon as the man slaps the cop, another cop present at the scene comes to the rescue of the policeman. He slaps the man in pink tshirt who hit the other cop.

However, soon the fight escalates and a man seen in the uniform of an auto rickshaw driver also slaps the policeman. Together, the man in pink tshirt and the auto driver push the cop to the ground.

The video is being shared with the claim that the two people who assaulted the cop are auto rickshaw drivers. The person who shared the video wrote in the caption that the incident shows how brazen the auto rickshaw drivers have become in Ulhasnagar.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes Ganpati Home, Stuns In Ethnic Suit (VIDEO)
Karnataka KPSC Hiring For 400 Vacant Veterinary Officers Jobs; Apply Now!
Karnataka KPSC Hiring For 400 Vacant Veterinary Officers Jobs; Apply Now!
Delhi: School Girl Allegedly Molested By Self-Defense Instructor; Father Alleges Principal Supported Accused
Delhi: School Girl Allegedly Molested By Self-Defense Instructor; Father Alleges Principal Supported Accused
Rashmika Mandanna's Bheeshma Co-Star Nithiin Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Shalini: 'Newest Star Of Family' (PHOTO)
Rashmika Mandanna's Bheeshma Co-Star Nithiin Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Shalini: 'Newest Star Of Family' (PHOTO)
Read Also
Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Arrested After Video Of Assault On Passenger Goes Viral; Cops Look Out For 2...
article-image

Claims are made that several incidents of fist fight involving auto rickshaw drivers have been reported from Ulhasnagar in recent times. It is yet to be known if the men seen assaulting the cop in the video have been arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IC 814 Hijack: A Gripping Account Of How Mumbai Police Cracked The Case

IC 814 Hijack: A Gripping Account Of How Mumbai Police Cracked The Case

What's Special About Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple During Ganesh Chaturthi?

What's Special About Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple During Ganesh Chaturthi?

Ulhasnagar: Video Shows Traffic Cop Slapped & Assaulted By 2 Men Including An Auto Driver

Ulhasnagar: Video Shows Traffic Cop Slapped & Assaulted By 2 Men Including An Auto Driver

Mumbai: 3 Judges From Singapore Supreme Court Join Ceremonial Benches In Bombay HC For First Time

Mumbai: 3 Judges From Singapore Supreme Court Join Ceremonial Benches In Bombay HC For First Time

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Reactivates Anti-Debris Squad After 2-Year Hiatus To Combat Illegal Dumping

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Reactivates Anti-Debris Squad After 2-Year Hiatus To Combat Illegal Dumping