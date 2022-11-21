Ulhasnagar: UMC plans on clearing pollution under National Air Clean Program

Representational Image | PTI

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) is planning to utilise the financial fund of Rs 13,46,00,000 (13 crore and 46 Lakh) received under the 15th Finance Commission under the National Air Clean Program.

Of the Rs 13 crore, Rs 4 crore will be used for cement concrete repairs from Ulhasnagar camp number 1 to camp number 5, Rs 2 crore and 25 lakh for painting of dividers between roads and plantation of trees. Besides these two dust sweeping machines worth Rs 1 crore and 60 lakhs, 1 crore for CNG based crematorium and 1 crore for e-cycle services, 55 lakh for appointment of consultant for air purity testing and study, 55 lakhs for maintenance and repair of vertical garden, 50 lakhs for maintenance and repair of vertical gardens at Regency Antilia Hospital, Shahad Bridge and other places, 42 lakhs for installation of CCTV cameras at dumping area site, repair of traffic island monitoring.

40 lakh for mist spray machine, 40 lakh for maintenance and repair of fountains, fabrication of solar roof top panel on top of UMC headquarters building and 5 year maintenance Rs 25 lakh, solar roof top panel fabrication on top of Shantinagar STP building and five year maintenance Rs 24 lakh 53 thousand, solar rooftop panel fabrication on Regency Antilia Hospital and five years maintenance Rs 25 lakh, Air Quality Display Board Rs 20 Lakh, Rs 10 lakh for geo-tagging by Tree Enumeration, Rs 10 lakh for National Clean Air Program consultant appointment and Rs 10 lakh for the maintenance and repair of net on Khemani drainage.

UMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Jamir Lengerekar said, "We will be utilising all the funds received under the National Air Clean Program also the two dust sweeping machines which have been bought by the UMC will help us reduce pollution generated due to various reasons."

"The population of Ulhasnagar city is increasing and today's the estimated population is around 6.5 lakh. Also, the city is known as a commercial city and more than 50,000 people from surrounding cities and across the state come for shopping everyday. The city needs to be kept clean.”