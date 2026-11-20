The fatal collision near Kene Chowk claimed the life of Suraj alias Sagar Shrikrishna Khare, who had joined a delivery company that very day | File Photo

Ulhasnagar, November 20, 2026: A job that was meant to mark the beginning of a better future for his family turned into a tragedy on his very first day at work.

A 32-year-old delivery executive was killed after a speeding truck knocked his motorcycle down and ran over him in Ulhasnagar on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, who had taken up a delivery job to support his family, was reportedly on his way to deliver a parcel when the fatal accident occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj alias Sagar Shrikrishna Khare (32), a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Ulhasnagar Camp 5. He had recently joined a home-delivery company, and Thursday was his first day on the job.

🎥 Ulhasnagar: Speeding Truck Runs Over 32-Year-Old Delivery Executive Near Kene Chowk On His First Day Of Work @AzmiJourno #MaharashtraNews #Ulhasnagar https://t.co/0XEP0s0NiC — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 20, 2026

Speeding Truck Runs Over Biker

According to the details of the incident, Khare was riding towards Shriram Chowk at around 1 pm to deliver a parcel when a speeding truck rammed into his motorcycle near Kene Chowk, in front of Baba Prime Hall. The impact threw him onto the road, following which the truck's rear wheels ran over him, leaving him critically injured.

Despite the seriousness of the accident, no immediate effort was reportedly made to rush him to hospital. After a considerable delay, some local residents arranged an autorickshaw and took him to the Central Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Vitthalwadi police have registered a case in connection with the accident and taken the truck driver into custody. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the collision.

Family Loses Its Only Support

Khare's death has plunged his family into grief. He was the only brother among three sisters, two of whom are married. His mother is a homemaker, while his father earns a living through tailoring. Khare was considered a key support for the family, which had been looking forward to his marriage and a more secure future.

His sudden death has shattered those hopes. The family has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the truck driver if found responsible.

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What was supposed to be the first step towards financial stability for the family ended in an irreversible loss, with Khare never making it back home from his first day at work.

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