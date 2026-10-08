Thane Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Physiotherapist Killed In Trailer-Scooter Crash On Ghodbunder Road, Sister Injured | File photo

Thane: A 26-year-old physiotherapist was killed, and her elder sister sustained injuries in a fatal road accident involving a heavy trailer at Gaimukh along Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday night.

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The victim has been identified as Harshita Shiva Gowda. According to initial reports, the incident occurred at approximately 9:00 PM when Gowda was riding an Activa scooter, with her 47-year-old elder sister as a pillion passenger. They were struck by a trailer, resulting in fatal injuries for Gowda on the spot.

Her sister survived the crash with injuries and was promptly rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

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Police Response and Investigation

Law enforcement acted swiftly following the incident. The driver of the trailer has been apprehended and placed under arrest.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mamta D'Souza and Senior Police Inspector (Sr. PI) Nivrutti Kolhatkar personally rushed to the site to supervise the emergency response, clear traffic, and oversee the initial investigation.

Authorities have launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the collision, and further updates are awaited.