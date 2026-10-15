Ulhasnagar Social Activist Harish Gajwani Murder Case: Main Accused Among 3 Arrested, Remanded In Police Custody For 10 Days

Police investigate the killing of social activist Harish Gajwani near Ulhasnagar railway station following the arrest of three accused | File Photo

Ulhasnagar, October 15, 2026: In a swift breakthrough, Vitthalwadi police have arrested three persons, including the main accused, in connection with the murder of social activist Harish Gajwani, 50, near Ulhasnagar railway station.

The arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Naidu, Noor Alam Khan and Vijay Pooran Singh alias Lefty. A court remanded all three in police custody for 10 days. Preliminary investigations suggest that an old rivalry may have led to the killing.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore, the police identified the suspects based on a confidential tip-off and technical investigation. The Vitthalwadi police team subsequently apprehended the three accused within hours of the crime.

The police are now investigating the alleged conspiracy, the weapon used in the murder and the specific roles of the accused. A case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Knife Attack Followed By Two Gunshots

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday near the Ulhasnagar railway station premises. The assailants allegedly attacked Gajwani with a sharp-edged weapon before shooting him. He sustained two bullet wounds to the head and died.

The murder triggered panic in the area. CCTV footage purportedly linked to the incident has also surfaced on social media, allegedly showing a suspect carrying a sharp-edged weapon. The police are examining the footage along with other technical evidence as part of the investigation.

Police Suspect Rivalry Linked To 2021 Murder Case

According to DCP Sachin Gore, preliminary findings point to an old enmity between Gajwani and the main accused, Avinash Naidu. Investigators said Gajwani was an accused in a 2021 murder case and had allegedly attacked Naidu in an attempt to kill him. The police suspect that the longstanding dispute may have culminated in the present murder.

However, the exact motive and the possible involvement of other persons in the alleged conspiracy are yet to be established. Further investigation is underway.

Gajwani Had Flagged Threat To His Life

On September 27, Gajwani posted on social media platform X, claiming that his life was in danger. He also levelled allegations against some senior police officers, accusing them of providing protection to alleged illegal activities involving the gutkha trade and rummy clubs.

His post tagged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Gajwani had been raising his voice against alleged illegal gutkha sales and gambling-related activities in Ulhasnagar. According to the police, he also had a criminal record.

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The Vitthalwadi police are investigating all possible angles, including whether the murder stemmed solely from the alleged personal rivalry or whether a dispute linked to the alleged illegal activities also played a role.

The circumstances surrounding his earlier claim of a threat to his life are also relevant to the broader context of the case, though any connection with the murder remains to be established through the investigation.

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