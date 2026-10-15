Ulhasnagar Shooting: Man Identified As Harish Gajwani Shot Dead Near Railway Station, Assailant Flees |

Ulhasnagar: A shooting incident near Ulhasnagar railway station claimed the life of Harish Gajwani on Wednesday evening triggering panic in the crowded Camp No. 4 area. The assailant allegedly fired two rounds at Gajwani’s head at close range, killing him on the spot, before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm within the jurisdiction of Vitthalwadi police station. The firing in the busy railway station area caused a stir, with residents and commuters gripped by fear following the attack.

According to preliminary information, the unidentified attacker approached Gajwani and opened fire, shooting him twice in the head. The victim collapsed at the spot and died from his injuries. The attacker managed to escape after the shooting.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear, and the identity of the assailant has not yet been established.

Senior police officers reach spot

Following the incident, senior police officials, including Ulhasnagar DCP Sachin Gore and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shankar Avtade, reached the spot. Vitthalwadi police personnel and a special police team also initiated proceedings at the scene.

Police conducted a panchnama and began collecting evidence. The body was taken to the Central Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from shops and buildings in the surrounding area to identify the attacker and trace his escape route. Police have also initiated searches to track down the suspect.

Motive under investigation

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder. Whether the attack stemmed from previous enmity, a financial dispute or another motive has not yet been established. No definitive reason for the killing was immediately available.

The brazen shooting in a crowded public area has once again raised concerns over law and order in Ulhasnagar. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the motive, identify the assailant and determine the sequence of events leading to Gajwani’s killing.

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