Mumbai Tragedy: 8-Yr-Old Son Of Woman Police Constable Dies After Broken Cement Bench Topples On Him At Vanrai Police Colony | IANS

Mumbai: An eight-year-old boy, the son of a woman police constable, died after a cement bench installed in a police residential colony fell on him on Tuesday evening. The incident took place at Vanrai Police Colony, leaving residents deeply distressed over the tragic death of the child.

Broken Bench Leg Causes Accident

According to police, the residential colony is located near Vanrai police station, where cement benches were installed through the local corporator for residents to sit on. On Tuesday evening, the boy, whose mother is posted at Dindoshi police station, was playing near a temple dedicated to a goddess in the colony. During this time, he sat on one side of a cement bench. As one of the bench's legs was broken, it lost its balance when the child sat on it and toppled over, falling on him.

The heavy cement bench struck the child with considerable force. Hearing the noise, residents of the colony rushed to the spot and moved the bench away. They immediately took the boy to a hospital; however, he was declared dead before admission.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Vanrai police station, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

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