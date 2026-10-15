Khar Gymkhana Felicitates Asian Games Medallists Diya Chitale, Veer Chotrani And Film Producer Anupriya Nagar |

Mumbai: A grand felicitation ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Presidential Banquet Hall of Khar Gymkhana to honor the achievements of prominent "Gen Next" members who brought accolades to the organisation and the nation in sports and media.

Diya Chitale Honoured For Bronze

Diya Chitale was felicitated for her outstanding athletic performance at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, where she secured a Bronze Medal in Mixed Doubles Table Tennis.

Anupriya Nagar, recognised as the World's Youngest Film Producer and recipient of the Ramayani Samman, was felicitated for her contributions as the producer of Hanuman Ansh, a Rs 2-crore film that has crossed Rs 400 crore in ticket sales.

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Veer Chotrani, who could not attend the event because he is playing at an international event was recognised for winning a Bronze Medal in the Squash Men’s Team event at the Asian Games 2026, Nagoya.

The event was organized under the leadership of Joint Honorary Secretaries Adv. Jahnavi Gurnani and Gaurav Kapadia.

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