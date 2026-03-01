Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation

Speculation over a possible political realignment gathered momentum after former MLA Pappu Kalani attended a press conference of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI-A). |

Ulhasnagar: Speculation over a possible political realignment gathered momentum after former MLA Pappu Kalani attended a press conference of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPI-A). However, Kalani categorically clarified that he has not rejoined the party and continues to remain aligned with the Shinde Sena.

Internal RPI-A Conflict Over District President Post Creates Confusion in Local Unit

The clarification assumes significance against the backdrop of an internal power struggle within the RPI (Athawale faction) over the post of district president in Ulhasnagar.

During the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation election phase, the Pandit Nikam faction had publicly accused district president Nana Bagul of unilateral decisions and declared that the party’s support was extended to the BJP rather than the Shinde Sena.

Nikam Faction's Press Conference Saw BJP Leaders Extend Support

The press conference addressed by Nikam was attended by MLA Kumar Ailani, BJP district president Rajesh Wadhariya and Assembly election in-charge Pradeep Ramchandani.

Subsequently, senior party leader Anna Rokade held a separate media interaction last month, announcing Pandit Nikam as the district president and stating that Nana Bagul had been removed from the post under the directives of party chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Party Observer Suresh Barasinge Contradicts Earlier Decision

On Sunday, party leader and observer Suresh Barasinge addressed the media and reiterated that Nana Bagul remains the officially appointed district president. Kalani’s presence at this press meet fuelled rumours of his possible return to the RPI fold.

Putting the speculation to rest, Kalani stated that he was invited purely in his capacity as a former MLA and that there has been no change in his political stance. I was earlier an MLA from RPI, but at present I am with the Shinde Sena he clarified.

Highlighting his family’s political alignment, Kalani noted that his daughter Seema Kalani was elected as corporator on the Shinde Sena symbol. He further stated that his son Omi Kalani’s ‘TOK, under the banner of “Dosti Ka Mahagathbandhan”, had entered into an alliance with the Shinde Sena, resulting in several supporters being elected on the party symbol. Ulhasnagar Mayor Ashwini Nikam is also associated with the Team Omi Kalani faction.

Rumors Laid to Rest But Questions Remain Over RPI-A's Internal Factional Feud

Kalani’s categorical assertion has largely put an end to rumours regarding his induction into the RPI. However, political observers point out that his initial presence at the party’s press conference had inevitably triggered speculation amid the ongoing factional rift.

With the RPI leadership once again reaffirming Nana Bagul’s position as district president, the internal discord within the party continues to remain in the spotlight.

