 Mumbai's Young Artists Paint City Dreams At 51 Venues In Mayor's Balasaheb Thackeray Tribute Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai's Young Artists Paint City Dreams At 51 Venues In Mayor's Balasaheb Thackeray Tribute Event

Mumbai's Young Artists Paint City Dreams At 51 Venues In Mayor's Balasaheb Thackeray Tribute Event

A ‘My Mumbai’ painting competition was organised at 51 locations across the city to mark Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary. Mayor Ritu Tawde joined students at Acharya Atre Maidan, while civic officials visited other venues. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from schoolchildren.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
A painting competition on the theme 'My Mumbai' was organised at 51 locations across Mumbai |

Mumbai: A painting competition on the theme 'My Mumbai' was organised at 51 locations across Mumbai. To boost the students, Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde joined the participants at the Acharya Atre Maidan at Ghatkopar East.

While education committee chairman Rajashree Shirwadkar interacted with the kids at Five Gardens, Matunga. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani joined the participants at the August Kranti maidan, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane joined at MIG club, Bandra.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Byculla Police Arrest 67-Yr-Old Attempted Murder Accused Absconding For 42 Years...
article-image

Drawing Contest Honors Shiv Sena Founder's Artistic Beginnings as Cartoonist

The drawing and painting competition was organised by the mayor, on occasion of birth anniversary of cartoonist and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The initiative saw wide participation by the school children.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Mumbai University Orders Kandivali College To Remove Gujarati-Only Signboard, Mandates Marathi Display Following Yuva Sena Complaint
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation
Ulhasnagar Political Drama: Pappu Kalani's Presence At RPI-A Press Meet Triggers Realignment Speculation
IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams 26-Ball Half-Century In Must-Win Clash
IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams 26-Ball Half-Century In Must-Win Clash
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit Sparks Outrage: Miandad, Yousuf, Moin Khan Slam Team's Poor Show Against Top Sides
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Exit Sparks Outrage: Miandad, Yousuf, Moin Khan Slam Team's Poor Show Against Top Sides

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on