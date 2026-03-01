Mumbai's Young Artists Paint City Dreams At 51 Venues In Mayor's Balasaheb Thackeray Tribute Event

A painting competition on the theme 'My Mumbai' was organised at 51 locations across Mumbai |

Mumbai: A painting competition on the theme 'My Mumbai' was organised at 51 locations across Mumbai. To boost the students, Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde joined the participants at the Acharya Atre Maidan at Ghatkopar East.

While education committee chairman Rajashree Shirwadkar interacted with the kids at Five Gardens, Matunga. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani joined the participants at the August Kranti maidan, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane joined at MIG club, Bandra.

Drawing Contest Honors Shiv Sena Founder's Artistic Beginnings as Cartoonist

The drawing and painting competition was organised by the mayor, on occasion of birth anniversary of cartoonist and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The initiative saw wide participation by the school children.

