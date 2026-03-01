Mumbai Crime: Byculla Police Arrest 67-Yr-Old Attempted Murder Accused Absconding For 42 Years Following Standing Warrant

Byculla Police arrest a 67-year-old fugitive wanted in a 1982 attempted murder case after a long-pending standing warrant | File Photo

Mumbai, March 1: The Byculla Police have arrested a wanted accused in an attempted murder case after the Special Sessions Court had issued a standing warrant against him. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Sattar alias Salim Abdul Dorajiwala (67), who had absconded after being released on bail.

During his absconding period, he lived in Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, where he worked in the fish trade. He was recently traced to Mumbai and arrested by the police.

1982 altercation led to attempted murder case

Salim Dorajiwala was earlier residing in Salim Mansion building at Mazgaon. In 1982, he had gone along with his friend Ibrahim Malwala to an illicit country liquor den near GST Bhavan and a petrol pump in Mazgaon. During their visit, a minor altercation broke out between Dorajiwala and Sadanand Shetty.

In a fit of rage, Dorajiwala allegedly attacked Shetty with a sharp weapon with an intention to kill him. Following the incident, the Byculla Police registered a case against Salim Dorajiwala and Ibrahim Malwala under sections related to attempt to murder and other offences.

Absconded after bail, warrant issued

Both accused had initially absconded after the case was registered but were later arrested by the police. After spending about two years in prison, Dorajiwala was granted bail by the Special Sessions Court. However, he fled soon after his release and remained absent from court hearings.

Consequently, the court issued a standing warrant against him and directed the Byculla Police to arrest him. Despite repeated efforts, he had managed to evade arrest for decades.

Police lay trap in Byculla

Recently, the police received specific information that Dorajiwala would be visiting the Byculla area. Acting on this tip-off, a team under Assistant Commissioner of Police Shashikant Bhosale and Senior Police Inspector Sopan Kakad, along with PSI Narute, PSI Mulani, Assistant Sub-Inspector Gonvilkar, and Police Constable Manjrekar, laid a trap in plain clothes near Parab Chowk, close to Afzal Mau Hotel in Byculla. On Friday, when Dorajiwala arrived at the spot, the police apprehended him without giving him any chance to escape.

Also Watch:

Accused evaded arrest for 42 years

During interrogation, Dorajiwala revealed that after fleeing Mumbai, he had stayed for several years in Odisha and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where he was engaged in fish selling. He had recently returned to Mumbai and was residing in the Ali Umar Street area of Pydhonie.

He had come to Byculla for work when he was arrested. The police have succeeded in arresting the accused after nearly 42 years. He will be produced before the Special Sessions Court in connection with the case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/