Ulhasnagar Police Arrest Two Uttar Pradesh Men, Seize 14 Kg Ganja Worth ₹7 Lakh In Anti-Drug Operation |

Ulhasnagar: The Central police arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh and seized around 14 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 7 lakh, during a planned operation in Ulhasnagar Camp 3 on Wednesday. Two mobile phones were also seized, taking the total value of the confiscated property to around Rs 8 lakh.

Police Receive Drug Sale Tip-Off

The action followed a tip-off received by Police Officer Prashant Dhule of the crime detection team attached to the Central police station. According to the information received, two persons were allegedly preparing to sell ganja in the Udyog Vihar area, opposite Vedant College, on the road leading towards Vitthalwadi railway station.

Acting on the information, a police team laid a trap in the area on Wednesday morning. During the operation, the police found ganja in the possession of the two suspects and took them into custody. A search of their bags led to the recovery of approximately 14 kg of the contraband.

Accused Identified As UP Residents

The accused have been identified as Saurabh Virendra Pandey and Akash Arvind Sahani, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. The seized ganja is estimated to be worth around Rs 7 lakh, while the two mobile phones were also confiscated as part of the operation. The total value of the seized property is estimated at approximately Rs 8 lakh.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Deputy Commissioners of Police Sachin Gore and Shankar Autade, along with Senior Police Inspector Ashok Koli.

The team included Police Inspector Sheetal Bamane, Sub-Inspector Balasaheb Kob rane, and police personnel Subhash Suryawanshi, Jitendra Chaudhary, Kishor Kale, Prashant Dhule and Anil Ghule.

A complaint has been registered at the Central police station in connection with the seizure. Further details regarding the source of the contraband and the intended buyers were not provided in the information released about the operation.

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