Mumbai: Khilafat Committee Questions Minority Commission’s Jurisdiction Over Khilafat House Redevelopment Probe

The Maharashtra State Minority Commission has ordered an inquiry into the redevelopment of Khilafat House in Byculla East after complaints over permissions and the property’s legal status | File Photo

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The Maharashtra State Minority Commission has ordered an inquiry into the ongoing redevelopment of the historic Khilafat House in Byculla East after a section of the Muslim community raised concerns over alleged irregularities. The All India Khilafat Committee (AIKC), however, has questioned the Commission’s authority to conduct the inquiry.

The Commission issued the directive on October 9 following a complaint lodged by Huzefa Electricwala, executive president of the Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In a representation submitted to the Commission chairman on September 30, 2026, Electricwala raised concerns over the sanctions, permissions and approvals granted for the demolition and redevelopment of the heritage property, which served as the headquarters of the Khilafat Movement launched after World War I.

Electricwala’s complaint also pointed out that the Waqf Board had previously issued a notice to the Khilafat House management seeking relevant records and documents concerning the property.

Commission Seeks Detailed Inquiry

Commission Secretary Mizamuddin wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Municipal Commissioner and the chief executive officer of the Maharashtra State Waqf Board in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The letter states that the Commission has taken serious cognisance of the matter and directed both authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the redevelopment permissions and submit a detailed report to the Commission within 15 days.

AIKC Questions Commission’s Jurisdiction

The AIKC has termed the inquiry “sub judice” and questioned the Commission’s jurisdiction. Sarfaraz Arzu, chairperson of the AIKC, said that although the trust falls under the jurisdiction of the Charity Commissioner, the Maharashtra State Waqf Board tribunal is hearing the case.

“Do they (the Commission) have the right to conduct the inquiry? Their responsibility is to take care of atrocities against minorities. The Commission has no jurisdiction over the Waqf Board,” Arzu said.

“This inquiry is meant to just keep the pot boiling,” he added.

Trust Defends Redevelopment Project

The AIKC is developing a multi-speciality hospital at the site in partnership with a private medical group that has signed a professional conducting agreement with the trust. The AIKC has maintained that it is registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950, and is answerable to the Charity Commissioner. It has argued that neither the Maharashtra State Waqf Board nor the Minority Commission has jurisdiction over the trust.

The organisation said it had obtained project approval from the BMC after the plans were approved by the Charity Commissioner.

What The Complainants Want

The Maharashtra State Minority Commission has initiated an inquiry into the redevelopment of Khilafat House.

The complainants want the Commission to determine whether the property is a Waqf asset or falls under the jurisdiction of the Charity Commissioner.

They have called for immediate and strict legal action if any violations are found.

If the redevelopment is found to be legitimate, they want the relevant government authorities to issue an official statement clarifying the position and clearing the management’s name.

Commission To Verify Trust Documents

Wasim Burhan, member of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, said the inquiry is meant to establish the jurisdiction of the AIKC.

"We have called for all documents of the trust. We will verify the papers and, if necessary, hold a hearing before the Chairman of the Commission. This will answer questions raised about the jurisdiction," Burhan said.

Also Watch:

He added that after the Waqf Act, 1995, was enforced throughout Maharashtra with effect from January 1996, all Muslim religious endowments were transferred to the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board.

The AIKC had disputed this jurisdiction, saying that it was not involved in the transfer and that it was still reporting to the Charity Commissioner.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.