Ulhasnagar Nominated Corporator Selection Put On Hold, BJP-Sena Rift Emerges Over Seven Posts | AI

Ulhasnagar: The selection of seven nominated corporators in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has triggered fresh political friction between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, with the civic administration indefinitely postponing the entire selection process, including the submission of applications and the special general body meeting.

Mayor Orders Postponement Of Process

The civic administration had scheduled September 7 for submission of applications and September 11 for the special general body meeting to select the seven nominated corporators. However, the process was abruptly deferred indefinitely following directions from Mayor Ashwini Nikam.

UMC Commissioner Manisha Avhale issued an official circular on the morning of September 7 announcing the postponement, triggering fresh speculation within political circles over the growing differences between the BJP and its alliance partner.

The decision has once again brought internal differences within the ruling alliance into the open. The mayor had earlier issued a notice convening the special general body meeting on September 11 and scheduled September 7 for submission of applications.

Mayor cites pending legal issues

The mayor's decision followed a letter she sent to Commissioner Avhale on September 4 referring to representations from High Court lawyers Advocate Ramchandra Mendadkar and Advocate Vinod B. Patil.

The issue concerns two Shiv Sena nominees, Pooja Bhoir and Ajit Singh Labana whose corporator status had earlier been cancelled by the commissioner. The matter is currently sub judice.

Citing the pending legal proceedings, Nikam said the legal position needed to be examined and clear directions from the government obtained before proceeding with the selection process. She subsequently directed the commissioner to keep the entire process on hold.

Acting on the mayor's communication, Commissioner Avhale issued the postponement order on September 7 putting both the application process and the scheduled special general body meeting on hold for an indefinite period.

BJP alleges it was sidelined

The development has drawn a sharp reaction from the BJP Rajesh Vadharia BJP city district president Ulhasnagar alleged that the party was not taken into confidence before the decision was made.

Neither the Shinde Sena nor the mayor took us into confidence while deciding to postpone the process. This is another instance of the BJP being sidelined. We have officially submitted applications of six aspirants to Commissioner Manisha Avhale. Therefore, from our perspective, the selection process remains in force Vadharia said.

The BJP's submission of six applications, despite the subsequent postponement has added another layer to the dispute over the nominated corporator posts.

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Political differences surface again

The controversy has highlighted the widening political differences between the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena within the civic body. While the administration has cited pending legal issues as the reason for deferring the process, the BJP has questioned the manner in which the decision was taken.

The selection of nominated corporators has consequently become a fresh point of contention between the two alliance partners.

The civic administration is now expected to await further legal clarity and government directions before deciding on the next course of action.

For the moment both the application process and the September 11 special general body meeting remain suspended indefinitely leaving the selection of the seven nominated corporators in limbo.

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