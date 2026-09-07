Kalyan Students Bring Krishna’s Stories Alive Through Kathak Recital At Atre Rang Mandir |

Kalyan: Students of Rang Mandir Fine Art Institute Kalyan presented an engaging Kathak recital at Atre Rang Mandir on Sunday as part of the celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

Mythological Stories Presented Through Dance

The students brought alive various episodes associated with Krishna and Indian mythology through their performances, including a Radha-Krishna dialogue the Draupadi cheer-haran episode Meera bhajans the playful love stories of the Gopis and Krishna’s cow-herding days. Their expressive movements, rhythm and choreography drew appreciation from the audience.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of chief guests Prof Dr Shyamsundar Pandey of Birla College Gandhian thinker Anup Kumar Pandey and Police Inspector Anant.

Students’ Performances Remain Highlight

Institute patron and noted Kathak dancer Shilpa Pandey welcomed the guests. She also performed a Kathak recital receiving enthusiastic appreciation from those present.

Performances by students undergoing Kathak training at the institute remained the highlight of the programme. Students who had won awards at various competitions and events were felicitated during the function.

In a special gesture, men who encourage and support their wives in pursuing Kathak training were also honoured.

Speaking on the occasion, Shilpa Pandey said Kathak was not merely a form of dance but an art that helps develop control over both the mind and body. She described the classical dance form as an important part of her life.

She said the Rang Mandir Fine Art Institute was established with the objective of creating greater awareness and interest in dance and other art forms among students in Kalyan.

The programme was conducted by art teacher Yashwant Mahajan.

Among those present were Shraddha Mahire, Naira Jodhani and Jyotsna Malavde besides a large number of Kathak enthusiasts and art lovers.

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