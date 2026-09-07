Mumbai University Accused Of Stopping Food Supply To 85 Stray Dogs On Kalina Campus, MNVS Seeks Probe | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) has alleged that around 85 stray dogs residing on the University of Mumbai’s 280-acre Kalina campus have been deprived of food for the past 10 days after the university administration allegedly restricted their feeding and barred an individual associated with an NGO from entering the campus.

MNVS Seeks Action Against Officials

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai, MNVS Maharashtra secretary Nitin Nanavare sought immediate intervention and demanded an inquiry into the matter. He also called for action against officials responsible for allegedly stopping the feeding of the dogs.

According to the letter, the dogs had been regularly fed by an individual associated with an outside NGO. However, the organisation alleged that the person was subsequently prevented from entering the university campus, cutting off a regular source of food for the animals.

Concerns Over Safety And Animal Welfare

The student organisation questioned who had issued instructions to stop the feeding of dogs and sought an immediate investigation. It also claimed that no written explanation had been provided for restricting the feeder's entry into the campus.

The organisation further raised concerns about the possible consequences of prolonged hunger among the animals, including risks to the dogs as well as students, teachers and employees on the campus.

Letter Sent To Governor, Police And BMC

It asked the university administration to clarify who would bear moral and administrative responsibility if a dog died due to the alleged lack of food or if hunger led to aggressive behaviour that endangered people on campus.

Nanavare demanded that arrangements for food and water for the animals be restored within 24 hours. The organisation warned that it would launch an agitation against the university administration if action was not taken within the stipulated period.

The letter was also marked to the Maharashtra Governor, Mumbai Police Commissioner and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

“Concrete action should be taken within 24 hours and arrangements for food and water should be resumed,” the letter stated, warning of a protest if the issue remained unresolved.

The allegations made by the MNVS could not be independently verified from the letter. The University of Mumbai’s response to the allegations was not included in the communication.

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