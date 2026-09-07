61,592 Maharashtra Students Seek Junior College Transfers Before Class 12 As Online Process Gains Momentum | AI

Mumbai: A growing number of students in Maharashtra are looking to switch junior colleges after completing Class 11, with 61,592 students applying for transfers before Class 12 this year.

The trend indicates that students who may not have secured their preferred college after Class 10 are increasingly seeking a change for the crucial Class 12 year, citing reasons such as long commuting distances, change of residence, transfer of parents, medical grounds or a change in stream.

Over 30,000 Applications Approved

Of the 61,592 applications received across Maharashtra, 30,274 have so far been approved, while 15,184 remain at various stages of scrutiny and approval.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has moved the Class 12 junior college transfer process online from this year. Earlier, such cases were largely handled offline through the offices of the deputy directors of education. A dedicated “transfer module” has now been made available on the Class 11 online admission portal.

New Online Module Tracks Statewide Demand

The new system has, for the first time, provided a consolidated statewide picture of the number of students seeking to change colleges after Class 11.

However, submitting an online application does not automatically result in a transfer. Applications have to pass through several stages of approval, beginning with the student's existing junior college, followed by scrutiny by the existing deputy director's office, the deputy director's office in the new region where applicable, and finally the new college.

Of the 15,184 applications currently pending, 5,682 are awaiting action from existing colleges, 5,241 are with the existing deputy directors of education, 963 are pending with the new deputy directors, while 3,298 are awaiting approval from the colleges students intend to join.

“From this year, the entire process has been made online. Students' applications require approval at various levels, so merely submitting an online application does not result in an immediate college change. The reasons and supporting documents for every application are scrutinised before it is forwarded to the next stage and admission is granted,” said Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary).

Pune Leads State in Transfer Requests

Pune division recorded the highest number of transfer applications at 17,816, followed by Kolhapur with 11,251 and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 9,541. Nashik received 5,298 applications, Latur 4,957, Amravati 4,773 and Nagpur 4,114.

Mumbai recorded 3,842 applications, of which 1,661 have been approved and 1,814 remain pending.

Of Pune's 17,816 applications, 10,928 have been approved, 2,143 rejected and 1,128 withdrawn, while 14 were cancelled. In Kolhapur, 6,366 of the 11,251 applications have been approved, 2,738 rejected and 808 withdrawn. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 3,903 applications have been approved and 1,079 rejected.

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Of the total applications received statewide, 53,518 were filed online while 8,074 were submitted offline.

Transfers Allowed Only on Specified Grounds

Students cannot change their junior college merely because they have changed their preference. The education department has specified grounds on which transfers can be sought.

These include excessive distance between home and college, transfer of a parent, change of residential address, medical reasons, change of stream after Class 11, and students moving from CBSE, ICSE or other education boards to the Maharashtra State Board.

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