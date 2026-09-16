Ulhasnagar Murder Case: Two Arrested For Killing 29-Year-Old Man After Liquor Shop Dispute Ahead Of Ganeshotsav |

ULHASNAGAR: A day before the arrival of Lord Ganesha the Vitthalwadi police arrested two men in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Nitesh Ramesh Lodhe in Ulhasnagar Camp-4. The accused have been identified as Vikas Pagare and Vikram Bawge.

Minor Dispute Outside Wine Shop Allegedly Escalated Into Fatal Assault

According to the police, the incident took place on the evening of 13 September 2026, outside Master Wine Shop at Veenash Chowk. Preliminary investigation revealed that a minor dispute over an accidental push while purchasing liquor escalated into a violent altercation. The two accused allegedly assaulted Lodhe, resulting in his death.

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s sister, Priya Ramesh Lodhe, 24, the Vitthalwadi police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

Police Trace Accused Through CCTV And Technical Evidence

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Chandrahara Godse, the police examined CCTV footage and technical evidence and managed to trace and arrest both suspects within a few hours of the incident.

The accused were subsequently produced before the court, which remanded both of them to three days in police custody. Further investigation is being carried out by the Vitthalwadi police.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations, the police on Monday took both accused, Vikas Pagare and Vikram Bawge, in a public procession from Veenash Chowk to Main Bazaar. The move was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Godse, with a substantial police presence deployed along the route.

Police said the action was aimed at maintaining law and order during the festival and reinforcing public confidence in the police. The procession was also intended to send a clear message that those taking the law into their own hands would face swift and stringent action.

The police maintained tight security during the exercise to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of residents in the area.

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