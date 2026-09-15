Mumbai Police Ban Kite Flying Near INS Shikra, Azad Nagar And Sundar Nagar Over Aircraft Safety Concerns | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have banned kite flying in and around the Indian Navy’s INS Shikra air station, as well as the Azad Nagar and Sundar Nagar areas, citing potential risks to aircraft operations.

Restriction Issued To Maintain Free Flight Zone Around INS Shikra

The restriction has been imposed as kites entering the flight path of aircraft during take-off, landing or aerial movement could pose a serious safety hazard and increase the risk of accidents. The order has been issued to ensure the safety of the area and maintain a “free flight zone” around the naval air station.

The order will come into effect at 12.01 am on September 16, and remain in force until midnight on November 14.

Police Flag Risks To Aircraft Operations In Western Naval Command Area

According to the police, information was received that kite flying was taking place in Azad Nagar and Sundar Nagar, areas under the jurisdiction of the Western Naval Command. Aircraft regularly take off and land from INS Shikra, and any kite entering their flight path could pose a threat to flight operations.

The order has been issued by DCP (Operations) Akbar Pathan under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Those violating the order may face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to citizens to immediately inform the nearest police station if they notice any activity that could pose a threat to aircraft movements or flight safety.

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