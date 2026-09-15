Matunga Flower Merchants To Spend ₹10 Lakh On Floral Ganpati Decorations, With Four Themes Planned Over 12 Days |

Mumbai: Matunga's famous garland makers' will spend nearly Rs 10 lakh worth of flowers to decorate their Ganpati in Matunga over the 12-day festival this year, with the floral arrangements being changed four times to depict different themes.

The Matunga Flower Merchants Association, which is celebrating the 54th year of its Ganesh festival, has brought in six decorators from Salem district in Tamil Nadu, who specialise in temple decorations, for the elaborate floral displays.

Six Tamil Nadu Decorators To Create Four Distinct Floral Themes

“This year Lord Ganesha will be with us for 12 days as Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 25,” said R Arumugam, secretary of the association.

“Ours is the most popular Ganapathy in this area as we change the decoration with flowers four times, each with a different theme,” he said.

First Decoration Depicts Lord Maha Vishnu In Anantashayana

The first decoration depicts Lord Maha Vishnu in Anantashayana — the reclining posture in which he rests on the serpent Ananta.

Around 250 kg of different varieties of flowers will be used for each decoration, said P Subbaiah, owner of Sankaracharya Flower Shop and president of the association, who coordinates with the decorators.

Flower Expenses Expected To Touch ₹10 Lakh During Festival

The flowers cost around Rs 250 per kg. The expenditure on flowers alone for the 12-day festival is expected to be around Rs 10 lakh, while the overall cost of the celebrations will exceed Rs 15 lakh.

The association’s 45 merchants share the expenses, as the festival does not receive donations, Subbaiah said.

The celebrations are part of Matunga’s vibrant Ganesh festival, where several idols are more than six feet tall and pandals can be found almost every 100 metres.

“People irrespective of caste and community participate in the celebrations,” Subbaiah said.

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