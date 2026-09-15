Aga Khan V Meets Dawoodi Bohra Leader’s Son In Mumbai, Highlighting Shared Ismaili Heritage And Community Ties

Rahim Aga Khan V (in suit) with Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin |

Mumbai: The meeting in Mumbai on Monday between Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Nizari Ismaili Muslims, and Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin, son of Dawoodi Bohra spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, brought together two prominent figures representing distinct branches of the Ismaili tradition.

Meeting Highlights Shared Religious Heritage Of Two Communities

For members of the two Shia sects, the event carried significance beyond the meeting itself, evoking a shared religious heritage that has evolved along separate paths over centuries.

A spokesperson from the Dawoodi Bohra administrative office said, “The meeting reflected the warmth and mutual respect that have long defined the relationship between our two communities.”

Communities Discuss Contributions To Education, Healthcare And Welfare

The spokesperson added that the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the shared paths the two communities have taken in serving humanity, particularly through education, healthcare and welfare. “We look forward to keeping that spirit alive,” the spokesperson said.

The Ismaili tradition traces its origins to the succession of Imams within Shia Islam. A major split occurred in 1094 CE following the death of Imam-caliph al-Mustansir Billah, the eighth Fatimid caliph in Cairo who was the 18th Ismaili Imam. The dispute centred on the question of succession. The Shias consider the Imams as the spiritual successor to prophet Mohammad, the founder of Islam in the seventh century.

Succession Dispute Led To Nizari And Musta’li Traditions

According to Nizari historical tradition, al-Mustansir’s elder son, Nizar, had been designated as his successor. However, his younger son, al-Musta'li, was installed as Imam-caliph in Cairo, with the support of a powerful vizier.

Nizar rejected al-Musta'li’s succession, resulting in a division between those who followed Nizar and those who accepted al-Musta'li. The Nizari tradition is the lineage represented today by Aga Khan V and the Nizari Ismaili community.

Dawoodi Bohras Trace Religious Lineage To Tayyibi Musta’li Tradition

The Musta'li tradition subsequently underwent another major division in 1130, giving rise to the Tayyibi tradition. The Dawoodi Bohra community traces its religious lineage to the Tayyibi Musta'li tradition.

Thus, while the Aga Khan is the present Imam of the Nizari Ismailis, the Dawoodi Bohra community follows the Tayyibi tradition and recognises the authority of the Syedna as its spiritual leader and representative of an Imam who is in seclusion.

Against this historical backdrop, Monday’s meeting evoked a sense of shared heritage and connection among followers of both communities.

“There is something beautiful about seeing branches of the #Ismaili tradition come together in warmth and respect. As Shah Karim - Aga Khan - reminded us: ‘One’s identity need not be diluted in a pluralistic world, but rather fulfilled, as one bright thread in a cloth of many colours,’” said a follower of the Aga Khan.

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