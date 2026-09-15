Shiravane Parking Rage Turns Fatal: Third Accused Arrested As Police Hunt Fourth Suspect In Murder Case | AI

Navi Mumbai: A third accused in the parking-rage incident that turned into a murder in Shiravane has been arrested by the Nerul police, while the fourth accused, who is still wanted, is expected to be arrested within the next 24 hours, police said.

Man Crushed To Death After Trying To Defuse Parking Dispute

The deceased, Ranjitsingh Daljit Shergill (33), a Panvel resident, was allegedly crushed to death under a Creta after he intervened to pacify two groups fighting over a minor parking issue outside Mini Mahal Hotel on Saturday morning. The accused allegedly drove the car over Shergill twice before fleeing the spot.

The Nerul police had earlier arrested Satish Tayde, a Nerul resident, and Kaleem Sheikh, a Kharghar resident. With the arrest of the third accused, police are now pursuing the fourth accused. Both the third and fourth accused are from Karjat.

Argument Started After Two-Wheelers Were Knocked Over

According to police, the incident occurred around 7.45 am when an argument broke out after several two-wheelers parked near the hotel gate were allegedly knocked over. Shergill had intervened as the dispute escalated.

The driver of the Creta allegedly refused to accompany the group to the police station and threatened one of the complainants. He then allegedly reversed the vehicle at high speed, knocking down flower pots and two-wheelers, before driving towards a 21-year-old man standing nearby. The vehicle then allegedly struck Shergill, who fell to the ground. The driver allegedly reversed and ran the car over him twice before fleeing.

Accused Allegedly Returned With Hockey Stick And Attacked Witnesses

The Creta allegedly returned later, following which one of the accused, carrying a hockey stick, allegedly attacked two witnesses before fleeing again.

Shergill was rushed for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 351(3), 118(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We have arrested the third accused in the case. The fourth accused is still wanted and is expected to be arrested within the next 24 hours. We are also examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to establish the sequence of events and the individual roles of all the accused," said ACP Sandesh Naik.

According to police, all the accused were allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

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