Ulhasnagar: MCOCA Undertrial Smashes Glass Cabin With Head After Doctors Deny Admission, Tension At Central Hospital

MCOCA Undertrial Smashes Glass Cabin With Head After Doctors Deny Admission, Tension At Central Hospital |

Ulhasnagar: Tension briefly prevailed at the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar after an undertrial prisoner allegedly created a dramatic ruckus inside the hospital premises and smashed a glass cabin with his head after doctors decided to send him back to jail following treatment.

Accused Identified as Abid Istiyaq Ansari of Bhiwandi

The accused has been identified as Abid Istiyaq Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi, who is currently lodged at Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan under charges invoked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to police sources, Ansari was brought to the Central Hospital on complaints of severe stomach pain for medical examination and treatment. After conducting a check-up, doctors reportedly prescribed medicines and decided that there was no need for hospital admission, directing jail authorities to take him back to prison.

Accused Shouts "Admit Me Now" in Hospital

However, the decision allegedly enraged the accused. In a fit of anger, Ansari reportedly began shouting inside the hospital premises and insisted that he be admitted for further treatment. Witnesses said he repeatedly demanded, “Admit me now,” while creating chaos in the medical facility.

The situation escalated when the accused allegedly rammed his head into the glass partition of Cabin No. 13, shattering the glass panel and causing panic among hospital staff, patients, and visitors present at the spot. The accused sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Hospital Authorities Intervene to Control Situation

Hospital authorities and police personnel deployed for security immediately intervened and brought the situation under control before any further untoward incident could occur. The commotion triggered fear and confusion in the hospital for some time, officials said.

Police officials confirmed that Ansari has been behind bars since 2023 after being booked by the Kon Gaon Police under the stringent MCOCA provisions.

An offence in connection with the hospital vandalism and disturbance has been registered at the Central Police Station, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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