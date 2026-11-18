Ulhasnagar Healthcare Crisis: CT Scan Machine Defunct For Four Months, Collapsed Health Centre Wall Remains Unrepaired Despite Assurances |

Ulhasnagar: The state of public healthcare infrastructure in Ulhasnagar has come under scrutiny, with a CT scan machine at the Central Government Hospital remaining non-functional for the past four months and a collapsed compound wall at a civic primary health centre still awaiting reconstruction despite assurances from the civic authorities.

CT Scan Machine At Central Government Hospital Non-Functional For Four Months

The prolonged shutdown of the CT scan machine at the Central Government Hospital has caused considerable inconvenience to patients, who are being referred to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for diagnostic examinations. District Civil Surgeon Dr Manohar Bansode said that around 60 letters had been sent to the concerned authorities seeking repairs to the machine. However, no solution has been found so far, leaving patients dependent on facilities outside the hospital for an essential diagnostic service.

While patients continue to face difficulties due to the unavailable scanning facility, another safety concern remains unresolved at Primary Health Centre No. 4, located behind the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation headquarters. The centre's compound wall collapsed around four months ago and has not yet been reconstructed.

Patients, Children And Medical Staff Face Safety Concerns

The health centre caters to a large number of patients every day, including young children. The absence of the boundary wall has raised concerns over the safety of patients, medical staff and residents visiting or living around the premises.

What makes the delay more significant is that Health Committee Chairperson Savita Torane-Ragade had visited the site soon after the wall collapsed and instructed officials to undertake reconstruction work immediately. Despite her directions, no work has commenced even after four months.

The two unresolved issues have raised questions over the functioning of the civic administration and the coordination between elected representatives and officials. While repeated correspondence has failed to secure repairs to the hospital's CT scan machine, instructions for restoring basic safety infrastructure at the health centre have also remained unimplemented.

With the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) both part of the Mahayuti alliance and sharing power, the continued neglect of these basic healthcare requirements has also brought their coordination under scrutiny.

As political parties focus on development claims and public announcements, patients are left bearing the consequences of administrative delays. Citizens are now demanding immediate repairs to the CT scan machine and reconstruction of the collapsed wall, stressing that public healthcare facilities must be treated as a priority rather than left waiting for official action.

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