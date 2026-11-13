Ulhasnagar: Gaikwad Pada Dumping Ground Fire Continues For Fifth Day, Toxic Smoke Leaves Residents Gasping

Smouldering garbage at the Gaikwad Pada dumping ground continues to blanket nearby neighbourhoods in smoke | File Photo

Ulhasnagar, November 13, 2026: Residents of Gaikwad Pada in Ulhasnagar Camp 5 continue to battle hazardous smoke and a persistent stench as a fire at the local dumping ground remains smouldering even five days after it broke out on Sunday, Diwali day.

Thick smoke was still rising from the heaps of garbage on Wednesday, causing considerable discomfort to people living in the surrounding residential areas.

The fire reportedly broke out at around 11 am on Sunday at the dumping ground in Gaikwad Pada. It quickly spread across a large portion of the accumulated waste, triggering continuous smoke emissions.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's fire brigade rushed to the spot and began dousing the flames. However, despite several days of firefighting, the fire has not been completely extinguished.

To prevent the blaze from flaring up again and the situation from worsening, a fire brigade team has been stationed at the site round the clock. Firefighters have continued spraying water, but smouldering waste remains a challenge.

Smoke And Foul Odour Make Life Difficult

The smoke from the burning garbage is spreading to nearby residential neighbourhoods, forcing residents to keep their doors and windows shut. Locals say the fumes are causing breathing difficulties, while the unbearable stench has made it difficult to stay indoors.

Children, senior citizens and people with existing respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable to the situation. Residents fear prolonged exposure to the smoke could further aggravate health concerns if the fire is not completely brought under control.

Locals point out that the dumping ground has been a persistent source of trouble, with garbage accumulating over time and foul odours affecting nearby neighbourhoods. The ongoing fire has compounded an already serious civic problem, raising questions about waste management and the lack of a permanent solution.

Joint Waste Management Project Yet To Provide Relief

A Joint Solid Waste Management Project is being planned at Badlapur to address the garbage disposal problems of Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur.

The proposed facility is expected to ensure scientific processing and disposal of waste generated by the three cities. However, residents will have to wait until the project becomes fully operational, leaving the immediate problem unresolved.

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Residents Seek Mayor's Intervention

With the fire continuing for five days, residents have urged Ulhasnagar Mayor Ashwini Nikam and the municipal administration to intervene immediately.

They have demanded that the fire be completely extinguished, effective measures be taken to prevent smoke from spreading into residential areas, and necessary health-related precautions be provided to affected residents.

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