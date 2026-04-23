Ulhasnagar Civic Row: Sena–BJP Clash After Mayor Appoints Lone Congress Corporator As Opposition Leader | VIDEO

Chaos erupts in UMC after Mayor’s opposition leader appointment triggers clash | FPJ

Ulhasnagar, April 23: A stormy session of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Tuesday descended into chaos after Mayor Ashwini Kamlesh Nikam abruptly announced the appointment of the Congress party’s lone corporator as the Leader of the Opposition, sparking a sharp confrontation between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Announcement sparks immediate protests

The unexpected announcement in the 78-member House triggered immediate protests from BJP corporators, who alleged a blatant violation of established norms and procedural rules. The situation escalated rapidly, forcing the Mayor to adjourn the session amid continuous sloganeering and disruptions.

#WATCH | Ulhasnagar Civic Row: Sena–BJP Clash After Mayor Appoints Lone Congress Corporator As Opposition Leader



Reported by Danish Azmi #Maharashtra #Politics pic.twitter.com/J38NrsdZdp — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 23, 2026

BJP objects, cites violation of norms

BJP group leader Rajesh Wadhariya strongly objected to the move, arguing that, as per municipal norms, a party with only one corporator cannot be considered eligible for the post of Leader of the Opposition.

He maintained that the position should have been rightfully offered to the BJP. Wadhariya further alleged that the issue was introduced without prior notice, depriving BJP members of an opportunity to present their stance.

Alliance strain and legal options

Calling the decision a “breach of alliance principles,” BJP leaders indicated that the matter would be escalated to senior party leadership, with discussions likely on whether to continue the alliance with Shiv Sena in the civic body. Legal options, including challenging the Mayor’s decision in court, are also under consideration.

Protests spill beyond House

Following the dispute in the House, BJP corporators staged protests by surrounding the municipal secretary, accusing the administration of bypassing due process. The agitation soon spilled outside the office of Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awale, where BJP members continued their demonstration.

BJP leaders further alleged that the Mayor deliberately introduced the proposal at the last minute and attempted to push it through by conducting a second round of proceedings, which they claimed undermined democratic practices.

Shiv Sena defends Mayor’s authority

Defending the Mayor’s decision, Shiv Sena’s acting office-bearer Kamlesh Nikam asserted that the authority to appoint the Leader of the Opposition rests solely with the Mayor.

He argued that since Congress is the only opposition party in the House, its corporator was a natural choice for the role. Questioning the BJP’s claim, Nikam said the party cannot demand the Opposition post while being part of the ruling structure.

Tensions escalate into scuffle

Tensions escalated further outside the Commissioner’s office when a meeting of all party group leaders was convened to defuse the situation. Shiv Sena group leader Arun Ashan, along with Kamlesh Nikam, representing the Mayor, arrived for discussions, which angered BJP workers.

In a dramatic turn, BJP leaders, including former district president Pradeep Ramchandani, corporators Sanjay Singh and Tony Sirwani, along with party workers Avi Punjabi and Akash Chandanani, attempted to force their way into the Commissioner’s office. Security personnel intervened, leading to a scuffle between guards and BJP members.

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Police restore order

The situation was eventually brought under control after Senior Police Inspector Shankar Awatade from the Central Police Station arrived with a police team and secured the municipal headquarters.

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