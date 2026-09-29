Ulhasnagar Civic Body To Appoint Seven Nominated Corporators On October 1 After Months-Long Legal Battle | AI

Ulhasnagar: The wait for the appointment of seven nominated corporators to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) is set to end on October 1, with the civic administration scheduling a Special General Body meeting to take the process forward. The development comes after a series of legal interventions over the appointment process, which has been pending for several months.

The seven nominated corporator posts have attracted 42 applications reflecting intense competition among political aspirants. During scrutiny, the civic administration found deficiencies in the documents submitted by 35 applicants and issued notices directing them to furnish the required supporting documents. The final list of eligible candidates is therefore expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the selection process.

BJP Gets Four, Shiv Sena Three Posts

Based on the current strength of the UMC House, four of the seven nominated posts are allotted to the BJP and three to the Shiv Sena shinde faction. The BJP has already finalised four candidates, while the Shiv Sena has witnessed a much larger pool of aspirants for its three slots.

The large number of applications, particularly from candidates seeking consideration under the Shiv Sena quota, has intensified discussions within the ruling alliance. The final selection is expected to depend on the party leadership’s decision after completion of the civic administration’s scrutiny.

The appointment of nominated corporators has been caught in a legal battle since the initial process was announced. The Bombay High Court had earlier quashed the postponement of the Special General Body meeting and directed the civic body to restart the process and complete it within the stipulated period.

The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court. The apex court granted the civic body a limited extension to complete the appointment process while allowing the related disqualification petitions to continue before the Bombay High Court. The process was initially expected to be completed by September 28.

With the administration now scheduling the Special General Body meeting for October 1, attention has shifted to the scrutiny of documents and the final list of eligible candidates.

The outcome will determine the seven nominated members who will join the UMC House bringing an end to a prolonged process that has remained entangled in political competition as well as legal proceedings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/