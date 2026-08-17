Ulhasnagar Building Scare: Ceiling Slab Collapses At 25-Year-Old Kumaon Apartment, One Injured; Residents Evacuated | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A portion of a ceiling slab collapsed at a nearly 25-year-old residential building in Ulhasnagar, leaving one person injured. The civic administration evacuated the entire building as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Kumaon Apartment in the Saibaba Nagar area of Camp No. 3. The victim, Vinod Kachare, was pulled out from under the debris in time. Sources said he sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

After receiving information about the incident, officials from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) Emergency Department and personnel from the Fire Brigade reached the spot. Engineers from the UMC’s Town Planning Department and Public Works Department have begun a technical inspection to determine whether the building is structurally safe for habitation.

A similar incident occurred on Friday in Bhiwandi, where a portion of a ceiling collapsed on a family while they were having dinner inside their fourthfloor apartment at Munir Manzil in Madhav Nagar. A five-year-old girl sustained serious injuries, while her father was also wounded. The incident came barely two weeks after the Kohinoor Apartment tragedy, which claimed 10 lives.