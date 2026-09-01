Ulhasnagar Builder Jayram Nehalani Abducted At Gunpoint, Rescued Within 8 Hours; One Arrested |

Thane: In a brazen broad-daylight abduction that sent shockwaves through Ulhasnagar, prominent builder and estate agent Jayram Nehalani was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from the Gol Maidan area on Monday morning. Acting swiftly on the Complaint Thane Police traced the abductors to the Khadavli area and secured Nehalani’s safe release within eight hours. One suspect has been arrested while the police are hunting for the remaining accused.

Attack During Morning Walk

According to the preliminary investigation, Nehalani had arrived at Gol Maidan in Ulhasnagar Camp-2 for his morning walk. At around 10 am as he was leaving the ground, a group of armed men allegedly intercepted him. The accused had reportedly covered their faces with handkerchiefs to conceal their identities.

When Nehalani resisted one of the accused allegedly pointed a revolver at him and threatened him. The assailants then reportedly struck him on the head and forcibly bundled him into a Scorpio SUV, before fleeing the area.

Gun Threat And Forced Abduction

The sensational incident triggered an immediate police response. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shankar Avtade, Senior Police Inspector Subhash Avhad and Crime Branch chief Dilip Gajjar took charge of the operation, with multiple teams deployed to trace the abductors.

Police launched a coordinated search using CCTV footage, technical surveillance and call records. Investigators subsequently zeroed in on the Khadavli area.

Police chase forces abductors to abandon vehicle

As the police closed in, the accused allegedly abandoned the Scorpio and switched to another vehicle. According to the preliminary investigation, Nehalani was subsequently moved in a WagonR in an attempt to evade the police.

The police eventually intercepted the suspects near Khadavli Area and rescued Nehalani safely. One accused, identified as Anil Jagtap a resident of Chakkinalaka Kalyan was arrested, while the other suspects managed to flee and are being traced.

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₹50 lakh ransom angle under investigation

The police are probing a suspected ₹50 lakh ransom demand in connection with the abduction. According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly contacted Nehalani’s son and demanded the money for his release.

Investigators are also examining whether the kidnappers deliberately changed the vehicle’s number plate to evade CCTV surveillance and mislead the police. The possibility of the crime being linked to a business dispute, personal enmity or an organised gang is also being investigated.

DCP Sachin Gore told the Free Press Journal that Nehalani was abducted at gunpoint and that five persons were involved in the operation. On the alleged ₹50 lakh ransom demand, Gore said the matter was currently under investigation. He confirmed that one accused had been arrested and assured that the remaining suspects would be apprehended soon. The police are expected to release detailed information about the case on Tuesday.

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