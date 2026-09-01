Two Teenagers Killed In Ghatkopar Road Accident After Tempo Hits Scooter From Behind | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy, who was critically injured in a road accident on the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road early Sunday morning, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, taking the death toll in the accident to two. The deceased has been identified as Aryan Paswan. Fourteen-year-old Ganesh Sunil Mahamuni, who was riding the scooter, had died shortly after the accident.

Accident Near Metro Station

The accident took place at around 5.15 a.m. beneath Jagruti Nagar Metro Station. According to police, an Eicher tempo allegedly being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner rammed into the scooter from behind while the two teenagers were travelling towards Ghatkopar railway station.

Ghatkopar police have registered a case and arrested the tempo driver, identified as Prem Prakash Baldevram, 34. Police said the accused was traced with the help of CCTV footage from the accident spot and the registration number of the tempo.

Teen Took Scooter Without Father’s Knowledge

According to the FIR, Ganesh, a Class IX student, lived with his father Sunil Narayan Mahamuni, 44, a Mathadi worker, and his 12-year-old sister in Siddharth Nagar, Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar West. The family had purchased a Honda Activa scooter (MH 03 FG 1474) in June 2026 for personal use and usually parked it at Ramji Nagar, Ground No. 2, near their residence.

As Sunday was a school holiday, Ganesh allegedly took the scooter keys without his father's knowledge at around 5 a.m. and left home with his neighbour and friend, Aryan. Ganesh was riding the scooter, while Aryan was seated as the pillion rider.

Tempo Rams Into Scooter

While the two were travelling on the eastbound carriageway of the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road, an Eicher tempo (KA 52 C 4402) allegedly travelling at high speed struck their scooter from behind beneath Jagruti Nagar Metro Station.

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Sunil was informed about the accident by an unidentified person. When he checked at home, he found that the scooter keys were missing. He then went to the nearby parking area and realised that the Activa was also missing.

On reaching the accident spot, Sunil found Aryan injured. Ganesh had already been taken by locals to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Sunil accompanied Aryan in an ambulance to the hospital. Doctors subsequently declared Ganesh dead. Aryan was undergoing treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case under Sections 106, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, against the tempo driver for allegedly driving rashly and negligently and causing the fatal collision.

Further investigation is underway.

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