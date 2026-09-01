BMC Distributes 858 Tonnes Clay For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols Ahead Of Ganpati Festival | AI

Mumbai: With less than two weeks remaining for Ganpati festival, the BMC has speed up distribution of clay and natural colours to artisans for making eco-friendly ganesha idols. So far, 858 tonnes of clay and 25,400 litres of colors have been distributed. By next week, more 200 tonnes of clay distribution is expected, taking total distribution of clay for eco-friendly/non-plaster of Paris (POP) idols to around 1,000 tonnes, similar to last year. In BMC jurisdiction, a total of 1,136 murtikar mandaps have been set up to make idols.

1,000 Tonnes Clay Target

Despite government's efforts to encourage more make of enviornment friendly idols using clay, there is no significant rise in collection of clay for idols, commonly known as 'shadu murti' in Maharashtra.

Since the state government has requested Bombay High Court to allow last year's arrangement of immersed of idols below 6 feet height in artificial lakes and taller idols in natural waters (sea/lakes), the BMC this year has decided to increase the number artificial ponds. "Last year, artificial ponds were set up at 298 locations. This year the number of locations is likely to remain same but we will increase number of artificial ponds per location. If a local had only one pond, we will install three to four. This will encourage eco-friendly immersion and decrease waiting time for devotees," said a BMC officer.

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More Artificial Ponds Planned

The remains of the idols after immersion will be collected and transported by the BMC either at Mulund site (former dumping ground) or at other designated location. Last year idols remains continue to be stored at Mulund, awaited scientific disposal. The BMC is yet to float tenders for recycling of idol remains as per methods suggested by the state appointed committee.

Meanwhile, BMC has received 1885 applications from sarvajanik Ganesh mandals to install Ganpati. So far 1835 permissions are granted and remaining are under scrutiny by the BMC and Mumbai police, an official said.

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