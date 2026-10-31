Ulhasnagar: BJP Demands Renaming Of Jyoti Kalani Ladki Vidyarthini Yojana After Savitribai Phule, Questions Approval Process | X @DeptMunicipal

Ulhasnagar: A political controversy has erupted in Ulhasnagar over the naming of the civic body’s newly announced ‘Jyoti Kalani Ladki Vidyarthini Yojana’, which proposes an annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 for girl students. Objecting to the scheme being named after Jyoti Kalani a BJP delegation led by local MLA Kumar Ailani met Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale on Thursday and demanded that it be renamed after social reformer and women’s education pioneer Savitribai Phule.

BJP Questions Approval Process, Not Financial Assistance

The BJP clarified that it was not opposed to the financial assistance scheme but questioned the procedure followed in deciding its name. The delegation, comprising corporators and party functionaries, also raised concerns over whether the proposal had received proper approval at the municipal general body meeting and whether all prescribed administrative procedures had been followed.

BJP leader Pradeep Ramchandani said the party fully supported providing financial assistance to girl students, including the proposed monthly assistance of ₹500. However, he argued that a scheme aimed at promoting girls’ education should honour Savitribai Phule, whose contribution to women’s education remains historic.

Ramchandani Alleges Political Motive Behind Scheme's Naming

Ramchandani alleged that naming the scheme after Jyoti Kalani appeared to be an attempt to gain political mileage rather than recognise a personality whose legacy is closely associated with educational empowerment. He maintained that Savitribai Phule’s lifelong contribution to girls’ education made her a more appropriate choice for the initiative.

The BJP also questioned the proceedings of the municipal general body meeting, claiming that its group leader, Rajesh Warbariya, had moved a proposal to name the scheme after Savitribai Phule. According to the party, a demand for voting was raised during the discussion on the naming issue, but no clear decision was taken. Despite this, the process to launch the scheme under Jyoti Kalani’s name allegedly continued.

The delegation urged the commissioner to examine the meeting proceedings, verify whether the naming proposal had been approved through the prescribed procedure and take appropriate action in accordance with the rules.

According to the BJP delegation, Commissioner Manisha Awhale assured them that the matter would be examined and necessary action taken as per the rules.

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