Ulhasnagar: Agarwal Samaj Kalyan Opens 31st Drinking Water Kiosk At Central Hospital

The new kiosk at Central Hospital will provide clean and chilled drinking water to patients and their attendants | File Photo

Ulhasnagar, September 2, 2026: In a bid to provide relief to patients and their attendants, Agarwal Samaj Kalyan has launched its 31st drinking water kiosk at Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, extending its ongoing efforts to provide basic amenities to people in need.

The newly inaugurated pyau will provide clean and chilled drinking water to patients visiting the hospital and their family members, many of whom spend long hours at the facility during treatment.

Water Facility Inaugurated At Hospital

According to Agarwal Samaj Kalyan president Anil Kumar Garg, the new water facility has been set up by the organisation’s treasurer Rajnish Agarwal in memory of his late father, Lala Premchand Agarwal.

The initiative, he said, is aimed at ensuring that patients and their attendants have access to safe drinking water during their hospital visits.

The facility was inaugurated by Mahesh Agarwal, Managing Director of Regency Group, who appreciated the community organisation for its continued social service initiatives. He encouraged Agarwal Samaj Kalyan to undertake more such public-oriented projects in the future.

Another Water Cooler Planned

Agarwal Samaj Kalyan secretary Nitin Agarwal said the organisation plans to install another water cooler at Central Hospital shortly, which will further strengthen the drinking water facilities available to patients and their relatives.

The inauguration programme was conducted by the organisation’s working president Anil Bansal, who thanked everyone whose support contributed to the successful completion of the initiative.

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Supporters Acknowledged

Among those present and acknowledged for their cooperation were Central Hospital in-charge Dr Manohar Bansode, Rajiv Gupta, Kushal Agarwal, Manoj Agarwal, R.K. Arya, Vijay Chauhan and Surendra Sharma (Bablu).

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