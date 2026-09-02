Bhiwandi Warehouse Hub Dispute: JCB Operator Attacked With Iron Rod After Company Stops Giving Work To Local Contractor; 2 Arrested | VIDEO

Police have arrested two accused after a JCB operator was allegedly assaulted during a dispute over machinery work at a Bhiwandi warehouse | Ai Generated File Image

Bhiwandi, September 2, 2026: A dispute over the allocation of earthmoving and excavation work at a warehouse facility in Bhiwandi has escalated into a violent attack on a JCB operator, raising fresh concerns over alleged local monopoly and pressure tactics in the region’s sprawling logistics and warehousing belt.

The Narpoli police have registered a case against Varun Mhatre and three others for allegedly assaulting a JCB operator with an iron rod, damaging the construction equipment and issuing threats.

Police have arrested two of the accused and produced them before a court, which remanded them in police custody till Thursday. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused.

#WATCH | Bhiwandi Warehouse Hub: JCB Operator Att*cked With Iron Rod After Company Stops Giving Work To Local Contractor



Reported by @AzmiJourno #Bhiwandi #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/zCTrl9MYvp — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 2, 2026

According to the police, Yashwant Maurya (27), who works as a JCB operator at a warehouse facility of Indian Corporation in Mankoli, was transporting the machine near Highway Dhaba on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway when four persons allegedly arrived on a scooter, intercepted him and attacked him with a steel rod. The assault left Maurya seriously injured, while the JCB was also allegedly vandalised.

Maurya told the police that around a month ago Varun Mhatre had allegedly warned him against operating a JCB inside the Indian Corporation compound. Despite the warning, Maurya continued operating the machine on the instructions of its owner.

He alleged that he had been assaulted twice earlier over the same dispute and that complaints regarding the incidents had been submitted to the Narpoli police.

Alleged Work Monopoly Under Scrutiny

The latest attack has brought the spotlight back on allegations of local work monopolies and coercive practices in Bhiwandi’s rapidly expanding logistics sector.

According to Pradeep Naval, CEO of Indian Corporation, the company had previously engaged Varun Mhatre for operating JCBs, dumpers and other machinery.

Naval alleged that Mhatre would work the machines for only a few hours but allegedly pressure supervisors to record significantly longer working hours, resulting in substantial financial losses to the company over the years.

After the company allegedly became aware of the practice, it purchased its own JCB and stopped assigning work to Mhatre. Naval alleged that the subsequent attack was an attempt to intimidate the company and its employees after the work was discontinued.

Earlier Incidents Alleged

Naval further alleged that company employees had been targeted in two earlier incidents and claimed that the vehicle of the company owner’s brother was also damaged during the latest episode. He urged the police to arrest all the accused and take stringent legal action.

The allegations, however, are part of the complainant’s version and will have to be established through the police investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

Two Accused In Police Custody

Speaking to FPJ, Narpoli police station API Dhanraj Kedar confirmed that two accused have been arrested and produced before the court. The court has remanded them in police custody till Thursday, while the remaining accused are being traced.

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With two arrests already made, the focus now shifts to the police investigation, including establishing the sequence of events, the motive behind the assault, the alleged earlier complaints and the role of each accused in the attack and vandalism.

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