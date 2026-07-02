UK-Carried Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Paduka Reach Navi Mumbai, Proceed To Alandi For Pandharpur Wari

Devotees welcomed the UK-carried Paduka of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj as the procession continued towards Alandi for the Ashadhi Wari | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 2, 2026: The holy sandals of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, brought from the United Kingdom (UK) by devotees, reached Navi Mumbai on Wednesday before proceeding towards Alandi, marking another significant leg of their spiritual journey to Pandharpur for the annual Ashadhi Wari.

The Paduka were accorded a ceremonial welcome at Tardeo, Mumbai, on July 1, where devotees greeted the procession with continuous chants of "Ram Krishna Hari", creating a deeply devotional atmosphere.

Journey Towards Alandi

From Navi Mumbai, the Paduka set out for Alandi on July 2, from where they will continue the traditional pilgrimage to Pandharpur along with thousands of Warkaris participating in the centuries-old Wari tradition.

Several prominent Warkaris are accompanying the procession, including Anil Khedkar, Navnath Gaikwad, H.B.P. Sagar Maharaj Borate, Dhanaji Wanve, Gorakshanath Ghadge, Rohidas Katkar, Arun Kakade and Sandip Jagtap.

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Devotional Fervour Continues

The procession echoed with the devotional chants of "Ram Krishna Hari, Jai Hari" as devotees celebrated the arrival of the Paduka. The participation of devotees from the United Kingdom highlights the global appeal of Maharashtra's Bhakti tradition and the enduring spiritual significance of the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

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