Ashadhi Wari Begins: 70 Pilgrims Set Out On 28-Day Trek From Gateway Of India To Pandharpur For Ashadhi Ekadashi | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: As devotees of Lord Vitthal prepare for the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 25, a group of 70 pilgrims — 40 men and 30 women — set out on their 28-day trek from the Gateway of India on Monday morning.

Sant Rohidas Dindi Organised

The pilgrims are participating in the 49th Sant Rohidas Dindi, organised by Shri Sant Rohidas Seva Mandal,, Kala Killa, Dharavi, in association with Shri Pandurang Pratishthan. They halted for the first night at the Lord Vitthal Temple in Wadala.

For Chandrakant Karande, a teacher from Panvel, the pilgrimage is the continuation of a family tradition begun by his father, Pandurang Maharaj Karande Karadkar, 49 years ago. "After my father's death, I have continued the walk to Pandharpur for the past 20 years," said Karande, who takes a month's leave every year to participate in the Ashadhi Wari.

Route and Travel Plans

The group will travel to Pune before joining the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi from Alandi. Their 350-kilometre journey will pass through Saswad, Jejuri and Phaltan, with arrangements for meals and overnight halts made in advance.

One of Maharashtra's oldest and most revered traditions, the Wari sees lakhs of devotees converge on Pandharpur to offer prayers at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple on Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi. The festival marks the beginning of Lord Vishnu's four-month celestial slumber and is observed on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight of the Ashadha month.

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Palkhis Lead the Procession

The pilgrimage is led by the palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj from Alandi and Sant Tukaram Maharaj from Dehu. Carrying saffron flags, playing cymbals and chanting "Dnyanoba-Tukaram", devotees make their way towards Pandharpur.

Among the most significant rituals is the Ringan ceremony, during which a ceremonial horse gallops around the palkhi as devotees form a circle, accompanied by rhythmic chanting and traditional percussion. The dust raised by the horse is regarded as sacred and collected by devotees as a divine blessing.

Beyond its religious significance, the Wari links several important pilgrimage centres, including Dehu, Alandi, Morgaon, Jejuri, Tuljapur, Akkalkot, Ganagapur and finally Pandharpur, the spiritual home of Lord Vitthal.

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