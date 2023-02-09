Uddhav visits Jain temple, meets monk Balasaheb met in 1991

“The country is being captured and people pushed to slavery under the name of religion and patriotism,” said former Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray while addressing people during his visit to Bhayandar on Thursday.

Thackeray attended the Anjan Shalaka Pratishta Ritual of the highly revered 13th Tirthankar (Jin), Vimalnath Bhagwan, held at the Jain Temple near Walchand Heights in Bhayandar West. He also took the blessings of Jain monk Acharya Yashovarma Surishwarji Maharaj.

In an apparent swipe at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray hit out by saying that “we have ungrateful people who not only forget the good deeds done for them but also steal the names of their gurus (mentors) and fathers of other people for their personal gains”.

Environment under threat

He expressed concern over the damage to the environment due to massive felling of trees under the garb of development and ridiculed the government by saying that instead of identifying and tackling sources of air pollution, it talks about superficial measures like installing air purifier towers in Mumbai.

On a trip down the memory lane, Thackeray recalled the times when his father, late Balasaheb, met Acharya Surishwarji in 1991. “Today, I am here to break the barriers of misunderstanding. We will share an unbreakable relationship; after all, humanity is above religion. I am not greedy for the throne, all I want is blessings and a place in your hearts,” Thackeray said.

