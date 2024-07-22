'Uddhav Thackeray's Uproar Merely To Benefit Financially': Ex-MP Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam | ANI

Former MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam has launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray for his recent opposition to the Dharavi redevelopment project. Nirupam alleged that Uddhav Thackeray, during his regime, opened the doors for the Adani group and now opposes the project. Nirupam has accused Uddhav Thackeray of creating an uproar merely for financial benefit. Nirupam has demanded that Uddhav Thackeray must swear on Balasaheb Thackeray's name and declare whether he received funds from Adani for the recent Lok Sabha election and whether he will not receive money from Adani for the upcoming state assembly election.

Nirupam highlighted that in January 2019, during the Shiv Sena-BJP yuti government, Adani's tender for Dharavi's redevelopment was delayed, and Seclink Company won the tender. However, due to technical difficulties, Seclink withdrew. In 2020, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government canceled the Seclink tender, paving the way for Adani. Nirupam questioned whether this decision was influenced by external pressures, possibly from Sharad Pawar and his relationship with industrialist Adani.

Nirupam further criticized the opposition, stating that the tender terms for Dharavi's redevelopment remained unchanged under the Mahayuti government. He accused the Sena UBT of raising issues only to oppose the ruling parties without any substantial reason.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced plans to provide housing to both eligible and ineligible residents of Dharavi for the welfare of slum dwellers. Nirupam pointed out that Sena UBT's protests in December 2023 and again in July 2024 seem to be a reaction to this decision. He questioned Uddhav Thackeray's silence over the past six months, suggesting that the protests might be a strategy to secure election donations.

Nirupam also accused Thackeray of appeasing Muslims and neglecting Hinduism, dubbing him the leader of the "Aurangzeb fan club." He claimed that Sena UBT is engaging in selfish politics aimed at derailing the dreams of Dharavi's slum dwellers.

Nirupam also made it clear that the Adani Group is only a developer and that the land will remain government-owned.