Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena To Support Centre's Bid For Uniform Civil Code

Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) will support the central government's efforts to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), several reports said on Friday. Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson of the party, stated that the party has always favored the idea of a UCC, but the final decision will depend on the details of the draft.

Anand Dubey, another leader of UBT Sena, also mentioned that the party will support the bill whenever it is presented. He further stated that the senior party leaders will determine how they will approach the UCC matter in collaboration with other opposition parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party, another opposition party, has expressed its "in-principle" backing for the Uniform Civil Code.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party, which was part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena, has adopted a neutral stance, stating that it neither supports nor opposes the UCC. Conversely, the state unit of the Congress has formed a nine-member committee, chaired by former Mumbai University vice chancellor Balchandra Mungekar, to examine the potential impact of the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

Central government is likely to introduce a bill to enforce a Uniform Civil Code during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence next month. It is likely that the bill will be referred to the parliamentary standing committee, which will gather input from different stakeholders regarding the Uniform Civil Code.

Read Also Beware, UCC Can Even Boomerang