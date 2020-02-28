Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi to give Muslims 5% reservation in education

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will table a new bill which will give 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state.
The new bill will be tabled in the ongoing budget session, said Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Friday.
"We will try to give reservation to Muslims in education by the end of this (assembly) session. We will try to give 5 per cent reservation," said the senior NCP leader.
Malik also said that the government is planning to give Muslims reservation in jobs. He added that the government is seeking legal advice for it.
Taking a dig at the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, Malik said that they didn't give reservation despite a court.
Responding to query by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise, Malik said that suitable action will be taken in this regard before the start of the admissions for the next academic year.
The decision is in tune with the common minimum programme of the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government.
(With inputs from IANS)
