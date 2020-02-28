Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi to give Muslims 5% reservation in education

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will table a new bill which will give 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state.

The new bill will be tabled in the ongoing budget session, said Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Friday.

"We will try to give reservation to Muslims in education by the end of this (assembly) session. We will try to give 5 per cent reservation," said the senior NCP leader.