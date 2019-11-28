Uddhav Thackeray will decide on induction: Ajit Pawar

"The decision to induct me in the cabinet is to be taken by Uddhav Thackeray as CM," he said. "I am not unhappy with anyone. I will accept any responsibility given by my party," he said.

On his late Tuesday night visit to 'Silver Oak', his uncle and NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar said, "It is my right to meet my leader."

Meanwhile, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday said he was sure his uncle Ajit Pawar would return to the party and felt happy after the latter met party chief Sharad Pawar.

He also said that the Pawars "stand united" and will remain so. "I could not trust how it happened. As a worker, I did not go into the details of it.

There was some confusion being a family member, I could not understand what was happening," Rohit Pawar, who is the grandson of Sharad Pawar's elder brother Appasaheb Pawar, told a news channel.

He made the remarks when asked about what he felt when Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister after tying up with the BJP last Saturday. "But we were sure (about his return). We knew Dada well," Rohit Pawar said.