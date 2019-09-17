Uddhav Thackeray unveils BEST’s swanky mini AC buses

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has added six air-conditioned mini buses to its fleet on Monday. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday handed over the buses to the BEST administration while inaugurating the event.

The buses have a seating capacity of 21 passengers and an additional 10 passengers as standees can travel. They will ply on the feeder routes in the city and will run on diesel after registration. The buses have been acquired on a wet lease for a period of seven years.

At the inauguration Uddhav Thackeray said, “Though the buses have been introduced on a wet lease, no one will lose their jobs. The BEST union had earlier opposed the wet leasing of buses due to fears of losing the existing jobs.”

“Around 3,000 BEST buses will be introduced under the wet lease model. The services and comfort for BEST passengers will be equivalent to a Mercedes vehicle and at a ticket price of Rs 5-10,” said Praveen Pardeshi, chief of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).